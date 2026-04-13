The correct public transport ticket can now be calculated without checking in and out. (symbolic image) Keystone

No more buying tickets, no more checking in: a new system is set to revolutionize travel on public transport. The app automatically recognizes when you are on the move - and charges you for the journey afterwards.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new public transport app "Bibo" automatically recognizes when someone is travelling by bus, train or streetcar.

The fare is only calculated after the journey, without the need to buy a ticket.

A test with around 3,000 people will start at the end of April, and the launch is still open. Show more

A new system called "Bibo" aims to simplify travel on public transport in Switzerland. The app automatically recognizes when someone is on a bus, train or streetcar and charges the corresponding price after the journey.

The industry organization Alliance Swisspass confirmed a corresponding report by SRF to the news agency Keystone-SDA on Monday. "So you automatically have a valid ticket," media spokeswoman Michaela Ruoss told Keystone-SDA.

From the end of April, the "Be in - Be out" (Bibo for short) system will be tested with around 3,000 people. With this trial, the industry wants to find out how reliable the travel registration and price calculation function and how the system is received by travelers. The app uses Bluetooth to detect when someone gets on and off the train.

According to the Swisspass alliance, it is not yet clear when and if "Bibo" will be introduced.

The data will not be passed on to third parties at any time and will be stored in accordance with Swiss data protection regulations, according to Alliance Swisspass.

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