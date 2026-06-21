“In the course of the investigation, evidence was gathered suggesting that evidence relevant to the investigation may have been suppressed, particularly in connection with the disappearance of the recording device used by the victim during the jump,” said Andréa Levy, the police chief leading the investigation.

According to police, those arrested are members of the team believed to have been responsible for organizing and carrying out the jump. Temporary arrest warrants valid for an initial period of five days were issued against the three suspects—a 29-year-old woman and two men aged 25 and 27. In addition, a court authorized searches and seizures of cell phones, electronic devices, and other evidence.

Investigators stated that there are also indications that digital content may have been deleted after the accident. The investigation is underway on the suspicion that those responsible may have knowingly accepted the risk of the woman’s death. In addition, authorities are examining suspicions of possible manipulation of the proceedings.

Fatal Mistake During the Jump

On June 13, the young woman fell approximately 40 meters from the decommissioned Ponte do Esqueleto bridge between the cities of Limeira and Cordeirópolis in the state of São Paulo. Video footage shows members of the event staff pushing her off the jump platform, even though the safety rope had been left loose on the platform.

The three instructors who were arrested on the day of the accident remain in pretrial detention. The team has so far been unable to explain how the fatal error occurred.

Focus on the Missing Camera

The disappearance of the camera that the 21-year-old was carrying during the jump has been a mystery for days. Police are still searching for the device, which is considered a key piece of evidence in reconstructing the incident, according to reports. According to the news portal “G1,” an eyewitness reported that after the impact, he saw a member of the event staff remove the device from the victim’s body.