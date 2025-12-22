British artist Banksy has caused a stir in London with two new, almost identical graffiti. The works each show a child in a cap and wellies lying next to another person pointing to the sky. One graffiti was discovered near Tottenham Court Road in the tourist center, the other in Bayswater north of Kensington Park.
In a photo of the artwork in Bayswater, it looks as if the figures are lying on the corrugated iron roof of a garage. In the photo on Banksy's Instagram account, an overflowing dumpster can be seen in an alley next to the garage, from which garbage falls onto the sidewalk. A crane towers above the building, at the top of which a red light can be seen at night - possibly an allusion to a Christmas tree.
Banksy, whose identity is the subject of speculation around the world, had not claimed responsibility for the works for hours. In the afternoon, he posted pictures of the motif in Bayswater on his Instagram page. British media had previously speculated as to whether it was the work of a copycat. Many people took photos of themselves with the graffiti in the background.
In September, the artist had caused a political debate with a work on a building at the Justice Center. The graffiti, which was removed by the authorities shortly afterwards, showed a judge in a threatening pose above a demonstrator and was created shortly after mass protests against the British ban on a radical pro-Palestinian group.