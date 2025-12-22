The artist confessed to the motif on Instagram dpa

Two new pieces of graffiti have London guessing: are they really by Banksy? Fans and onlookers flock to the mysterious motifs with child and cap - the solution will follow later.

No time? blue News summarizes for you British artist Banksy has caused quite a stir in London with two new, almost identical pieces of graffiti.

The artist had not admitted to the works for hours. Hours later, he published a picture of the work online.

Bristol-born Banksy has repeatedly caused a stir around the world with his street art, with his works selling for millions.

The identity of the artist has been the subject of speculation for years, but he himself keeps his distance from the public. Show more

British artist Banksy has caused a stir in London with two new, almost identical graffiti. The works each show a child in a cap and wellies lying next to another person pointing to the sky. One graffiti was discovered near Tottenham Court Road in the tourist center, the other in Bayswater north of Kensington Park.

In a photo of the artwork in Bayswater, it looks as if the figures are lying on the corrugated iron roof of a garage. In the photo on Banksy's Instagram account, an overflowing dumpster can be seen in an alley next to the garage, from which garbage falls onto the sidewalk. A crane towers above the building, at the top of which a red light can be seen at night - possibly an allusion to a Christmas tree.

Identity still unknown

Banksy, whose identity is the subject of speculation around the world, had not claimed responsibility for the works for hours. In the afternoon, he posted pictures of the motif in Bayswater on his Instagram page. British media had previously speculated as to whether it was the work of a copycat. Many people took photos of themselves with the graffiti in the background.

In September, the artist had caused a political debate with a work on a building at the Justice Center. The graffiti, which was removed by the authorities shortly afterwards, showed a judge in a threatening pose above a demonstrator and was created shortly after mass protests against the British ban on a radical pro-Palestinian group.