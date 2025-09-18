A new study shows promising results in cancer research. (symbolic image) Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

A research team at the University of Basel has developed a molecule that specifically targets the immune system against tumors. Initial tests show promising results - a clinical trial is now underway.

Researchers at the University of Basel have developed a novel fusion protein that is designed to mobilize the immune system specifically against tumours.

The molecule combines an improved form of interleukin-2 with an antibody that blocks the braking effect of cancer cells and thus acts directly on the tumor.

Initial laboratory results show a selective activation of tumor-destroying immune cells; the active substance is currently being tested in a phase I study by Roche. Show more

Scientists from Basel want to fight cancer more effectively with a new molecule. The novel fusion protein is designed to mobilize the body's defenses against tumors in a targeted manner.

The active substance is currently being tested in a Phase I clinical trial by the pharmaceutical company Roche, the University of Basel announced on Thursday.

Cancer cells can "hide" from the immune system. They send a "non-attack" signal to the immune cells so that they do not destroy them. In addition, there are defense cells that slow down the attack of the immune system. The new molecule overrides these "non-attack" signals and specifically incites the immune cells in the tumor environment to attack.

Advanced immunotherapy

The first cancer patients were treated with immunotherapy 40 years ago. The therapy was based on the signaling substance interleukin-2 (IL-2). The interleukin-2 therapy used at the time was able to activate the immune system, but also had severe side effects and in some cases also strengthened the cells that protect the tumor from attack.

The molecule developed by researchers at the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel now combines an improved form of this signaling substance with an antibody that blocks the braking effect of the cancer cells. In this way, the immune cells can act directly on the tumor without activating the braking cells.

In a study published on Wednesday evening in the journal "Science Translational Medicine", the researchers reported that in various laboratory experiments with cancer and immune cells from lung cancer patients, this molecule primarily activated those immune cells that eliminate abnormal cells. However, the cells that dampen the immune system were not activated.