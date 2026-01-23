The new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has announced the “biggest changes in the past 40 years.”

"We will make this moment a turning point for the United Kingdom," the 56-year-old said at Downing Street after being tasked by King Charles III with forming a government.

“I’m going to walk right through that door behind me and issue my first order to end homelessness on our streets and in our country,” Burnham said toward the end of his brief speech. He added that the United Kingdom must show the world that it can regain stability.

"That is our challenge: to make politics work—and to make it work better," Burnham said.