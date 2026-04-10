More vehicles were registered in Switzerland again in March. Compared to the same month last year, the number of passenger cars rose by 7 percent. (archive picture) Keystone

More vehicles were registered again in Switzerland in March. Compared to the same month last year, the number of passenger cars rose by 7 percent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of 34,761 (+9 percent) new road motor vehicles were registered across Switzerland in March, including 23,165 cars, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday. Demand for e-cars and plug-in hybrids was particularly strong.

The number of new registrations of purely electric vehicles rose by a whopping 20 percent to 5,350 vehicles, while new registrations of plug-in hybrids soared by as much as 39 percent to 2,842 cars.

Meanwhile, new registrations of diesel vehicles (including normal hybrids) fell by 14 percent to 2237 vehicles, while petrol vehicles including normal hybrids remained almost stable at plus one percent to 12,736 cars.