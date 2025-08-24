Spinosaurus also had a conspicuous dorsal sail. Archive image: Keystone

Two meters high, weighing a ton and equipped with a conspicuous dorsal sail: researchers have discovered a previously unknown dinosaur species in the south of England.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Istiorachis macarthurae lived more than 120 million years ago on what is now the Isle of Wight, as reported by a team led by Jeremy Lockwood from the Natural History Museum in London in the journal "Papers in Palaeontology".

The most striking feature of the prehistoric reptile, which was about the size of an American bison, is its strongly elongated spinous processes of the dorsal vertebrae, which probably supported a sail-like skin structure.

Similar skin sails are also known from other animals, such as the dinosaur genus Spinosaurus, the early presumed mammal ancestor Dimetrodon or from some modern reptiles such as the Philippine sail lizard (Hydrosaurus pustulatus).

However, the function of the conspicuous skin structure is controversial: according to one hypothesis, it could have served to control temperature - in which case it would have to have been heavily supplied with blood. However, first author Lockwood considers this unlikely in the case of the newly discovered species.

"A sail with many blood vessels would be a very vulnerable target and could lead to severe blood loss if injured," he explains. "We think a signaling function is more likely."

Named after British world-record female sailor

The skin sail could have made the animals of the species appear larger and thus deterred predators. Above all, however, it could have been used for courtship: "Sexual signaling is the most likely explanation," says Lockwood.

"When an animal trait is enhanced beyond its practical function, it is always due to evolutionary pressure to find a mate." It is possible, the team writes, that skin sails fulfilled different functions in different species.

Several bones of the dinosaur were found in the west of the Isle of Wight, where a whole range of different dinosaur fossils had previously been discovered. The name of the new species refers to the British sailor Ellen MacArthur, who set the world record for the fastest non-stop single-handed circumnavigation of the globe in 2005.