A ban on living in campers, mandatory helmets for e-scooter riders and the fight against shell game players: Palma is introducing new rules of conduct - but these are not so much aimed at holidaymakers.

The government of Mallorca's island capital Palma has drawn up new rules of conduct. These relate less to partygoers on the Ballermann, the popular party mile on the vacation island, and more to everyday life in the city. The aim of the measure is to educate people, said Mayor Jaime Martínez at a press conference on Wednesday.

Drivers of electric scooters in particular will have to adapt. In future, wearing a crash helmet will be compulsory, as will liability insurance covering at least 120,000 euros. Anyone caught without one will be fined 90 or 600 euros. In future, e-scooters and bicycles will be allowed to ride in 40 km/h zones - but only at a maximum permitted speed of 25 km/h in the case of scooters.

After a 40-day objection period, the rules will come into force shortly after the start of the new year. According to Martínez, he has the support of the majority of the population for the new rules. In the case of offenses committed by minors or poorer people, the aim is to turn a blind eye. With this in mind, the local police force is to be increased by 135 officers in the coming year.

Also new rules for sightseeing tours in the city

Sleeping and living in caravans will also no longer be permitted for locals and anyone else who can no longer afford the high rents. The mayor has already described this as inhumane in the past. In future, access to parked campers will only be permitted in emergencies, but not for sleeping. There is a housing crisis on Mallorca due to the high rent and property prices. Many people cannot afford to rent despite having a full-time job. The town hall wants to refer these people to the social welfare office.

The new regulation on city tours is interesting for holidaymakers. In future, city guides must be licensed and groups may not exceed 20 people. Loudspeakers or megaphones are prohibited. The town hall also wants to take action against the cone players who rip off tourists year after year at the Ballermann. The fines for fraudulent gambling now range from 31,000 to 450,000 euros. As far as alcohol is concerned, it merely states that consumption by minors and binge drinking in crowds is prohibited. However, this was already the case before.

