A new study has uncovered the most dangerous beauty procedures. It shows that anyone who wants a new iris color is taking considerable risks.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many beauty trends are controversial, but this one is not only controversial, but also very dangerous.

If you want a new iris color, you have to take considerable risks.

The eye color can be changed with the help of iris implants or keratopigmentation.

However, the whole procedure is not cheap: a whopping 12,000 US dollars have to be forked out and complications occur in 92 percent of cases. Show more

A very specific beauty trend is currently doing the rounds: anyone who wants to change their eye color is taking a big risk. Complications occur in 92 percent of cases. Changing your eye color is one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries in the world.

Possible complications

Eye color can be changed with the help of iris implants. These are thin, colored silicone discs that are inserted into the anterior chamber of the eye through an incision at the edge of the cornea.

The recovery time after the procedure usually takes between one and eight weeks and costs an average of 12,000 US dollars. "The operations entail considerable risks - including loss of vision, glaucoma or corneal damage," the study states .

In addition to implants, there is also the option of keratopigmentation. The color of the eye is permanently changed at will by tattooing the cornea. Cavities are burned into the cornea and filled with a color pigment.

What ophthalmologists say about the beauty trend

Various ophthalmologists have been warning against such procedures for some time now. The President of the Swiss Ophthalmological Society (SOG), Christoph Kniestedt, told "Watson" in March : "It could lead to corneal scars, glare, reduced visual acuity or even loss of the eye."

So far, there is only one safe way to change your eye color: colored contact lenses. Christoph Kniestedt also warns that there are also cases in which the colored eyes have faded due to the sunlight.

