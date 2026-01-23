The fires in the Gulf of Corinth are gaining momentum again—one village after another is being evacuated. Due to the strong winds, it is nearly impossible to carry out firefighting operations from the air.

Here's what it's all about The fires in Greece are spreading more and more.

A wall of fire is approaching the town of Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth, about 60 kilometers west of Athens.

A wildfire is also raging unabated further west in the regional unit of Fokida. Summary created with

Just a little while ago, at noon, things seemed to be calming down a bit around the village of Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth, about 60 kilometers west of Athens. But then television footage showed a wall of fire being driven by the wind over hills and mountains. The flames shot up twice as high as the fully grown Aleppo pines in the forest, which stand a good 20 meters tall, as shown by the news channel ERTnews.

Due to strong winds, it is still not possible to fight the fire from the air—all fire department operations are focused on the ground, and even there, it is sometimes impossible to get close to the wildfire. Hundreds of firefighters are on the scene.

Winds are expected to die down

A wildfire is also raging unabated further west in the regional unit of Fokida. The town of Skaloma and surrounding villages have been affected and have already been evacuated.

Greek media described the scene as “apocalyptic.” The sea reflected the gray-red sky, and the sun shone dimly through the thick, black smoke. Firefighters are pinning their hopes on a brief window of opportunity in the early evening, when the wind is expected to die down and firefighting planes and helicopters could be deployed—until they have to suspend operations again at nightfall. Slightly lighter winds are also forecast for Sunday. Many of the residents who have fled hope that by then it won’t be too late for their town or their homes.