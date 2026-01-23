Following evacuations due to the severe wildfires, many people along the French Atlantic coast and in Spain are now allowed to return home.

Thick plumes of smoke from a wildfire rise in the west of the Greek capital. Major wildfires continue to keep emergency responders in Greece on their toes. Photo: Takis Tsafos/dpa

Elsewhere, authorities are on higher alert: In southern France, a fire is raging with great intensity, and the situation is also tense in Greece.

In the Var department in southern France, between Marseille and Cannes, a fire has reignited and spread rapidly. Within a few hours on Friday, 1,000 hectares were devastated, according to the prefecture. According to the report, approximately 2,500 people had to be evacuated. Reports from overnight indicated that 720 firefighters were on the scene. They reportedly focused on protecting sensitive areas and containing the fire’s advance.

On the French Atlantic coast, however, the prefect of Bordeaux noted that “the situation is improving day by day.” Although the major fire there is not yet fully under control, the situation is stable, the prefecture reported. The burned area is estimated at 42,000 hectares—an area about four times the size of Paris. The prefecture decided that residents could return to several previously evacuated towns. According to reports, 198,000 of the 224,000 people affected have now been allowed to return home.

In Spain, the devastating wildfires in the regions of Madrid, Ávila, and Toledo have now been largely brought under control. However, emergency responders continued to work on Friday in the northwestern province of Zamora to extinguish the remaining fires in residential buildings and prevent them from spreading, according to the Ministry of Defense.

There is cause for relief in the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country: According to authorities, the large wildfire in the Vall d'Uixó area north of Valencia, which destroyed more than 9,500 hectares, has not spread any further. As a result, about 2,800 people were allowed to return to their homes in the municipalities of Eslinda and Artana, announced Juan Carlos Valderrama, the official in charge of emergencies for the Valencian Regional Government. Most evacuations and curfews in Spain have now been lifted.

Much of Greece is under a high wildfire risk today. Civil defense authorities have even declared the highest alert level (red) for the greater Athens area. Major wildfires continue to keep emergency responders on high alert. The situation is particularly critical about 60 kilometers northwest of Athens, where the flames are spreading along a front several kilometers long. According to media reports, hundreds of people there had to be evacuated to safety by boat. Fires are also raging on the Peloponnese Peninsula. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, firefighters were battling blazes at 73 locations on Friday evening.

A major wildfire also broke out west of Athens. The suburb of Dasos was evacuated as a precaution because acrid smoke and flames are threatening the densely populated region. Other major fires are also raging on Crete. Although the situation there has eased somewhat, a fresh breeze could reignite the fires at any moment. The strong winds are also making aerial firefighting efforts considerably more difficult.

After three days of intensive firefighting efforts, Turkish authorities announced on Friday that most of the major wildfires that had broken out in the west and south of the country were under control. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli stated in a post on Platform X that the major fires had been contained in at least five locations. However, according to reports, emergency crews were still battling the flames in the Aegean province of Aydin and the northwestern province of Balikesir. According to the state broadcaster TRT, efforts were focused on extinguishing remaining hot spots and preventing the fires from reigniting.

In the southeastern part of the country, isolated forest fires were extinguished before they could spread, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.