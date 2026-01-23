Firefighters in Spain, Greece, and Turkey are under constant strain due to new wildfires. In France, tens of thousands of evacuees are now allowed to return home.

In Southern Europe, firefighters continue to battle spreading wildfires fueled by drought and wind. This is compounded by extreme heat. While the situation on France’s Atlantic coast has eased significantly, emergency crews in Spain, Crete, and Turkey have been dispatched to new fires.

FRANKREICH

Another 84,000 people on the French Atlantic coast can return to their homes now that the wildfire situation has noticeably eased. As the prefect of Bordeaux, Sophie Brocas, decided this morning, residents of nine towns that had been evacuated as a precaution can return home. A total of 224,000 people had been evacuated in the region. On Tuesday evening, 60,000 people were already able to return to three evacuated communities. French emergency responders are also continuing to battle wildfires in southern France and Burgundy.

SPANIEN

Three new wildfires are keeping fire departments in Spain on their toes. The fires broke out in the northwest of the country, in the province of León, according to state television TVE. About 300 residents were forced to evacuate their homes. About 180 kilometers to the southwest, another fire had already broken out in a nature park near the border with Portugal. By morning, 12 towns and a campground had been evacuated. About 1,000 people are affected.

GRIECHENLAND

The wildfire in the south of the Greek island of Crete continues to rage. Strong winds with speeds of more than 125 kilometers per hour are hampering the efforts of firefighting planes and helicopters, according to the Greek Meteorological Service (EMY). The winds are not expected to subside until the weekend. “We have some difficult days ahead of us,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the ERT television network.

The fires have so far claimed the lives of two firefighters in Crete. Another firefighter died on the Peloponnese Peninsula. In Crete, more than 8,000 people had to be evacuated from the area around the popular resort town of Agia Galini on the island’s south coast. According to reporters on the scene, vacationers were able to return to Agia Galini on Thursday.

TÜRKEI

Emergency responders in Turkey continue to battle numerous wildfires in the south and west of the country, which are being fanned by strong winds. Efforts are currently underway to bring the fires in the provinces of Antalya, Muğla, and Balıkesir fully under control, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said, according to the state broadcaster TRT. Three other fires have already been brought under control. Additionally, another forest fire broke out overnight in the Fethiye district of Mugla Province.