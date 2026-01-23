If a flight arrives at its destination much too late or doesn't take off at all, consumers should be able to obtain compensation more easily in the future. A decision on this is expected today.

The lines at the check-in counters at Zurich Airport were long at the start of the vacation season. (July 11, 2026)

Here's what it's all about After years of stagnation, new rights for airline passengers are on the horizon—but so are changes that could work to their disadvantage.

The new air passenger rights are also set to apply in Switzerland.

One example of the new passenger rights is this: If a flight arrives at its destination much too late or fails to take off at all, passengers will find it easier to receive compensation in the future. Summary created with

After years of stagnation, new rights for air travelers are on the horizon—but so are changes that could work to their disadvantage. Today, the reform is expected to clear its final hurdle in the EU. Ministers from EU member states are then expected to approve the amendment, which, among other things, grants new rights to families and people with disabilities and makes it easier for everyone to receive compensation if a flight is delayed or canceled.

Representatives of the member states and the Parliament had agreed on this. The European Parliament has already given its approval. The new rules are expected to take effect in mid-2027.

The changes also apply to Switzerland

The revised regulation is part of the existing air transport agreement between Switzerland and the EU. Therefore, the new air passenger rights should also apply in Switzerland.

Formally, the European Commission must notify the federal government of the amendment through the relevant joint committee. Switzerland is then expected to adopt and apply the rules.

This is what should apply in the event of delays

There had been a long debate, particularly over the rules regarding delays. The EU member states originally wanted passengers to be eligible for compensation only for delays of four hours or more, and for the amount of compensation to be lower than before.

If the agreement is finally adopted, the terms will essentially remain the same: Travelers are entitled to compensation if their flight is delayed by at least three hours.

Ranked by distance, they are: 250 euros (for distances of up to 1,500 kilometers)

400 euros (for distances of up to 3,500 kilometers)

600 euros (for distances of more than 3,500 kilometers, provided the flight is not solely within the EU) Summary created with

These thresholds also apply if the flight was canceled entirely, as long as this occurred less than 14 days before departure. The prerequisite is always that the airline is at fault for the delay or cancellation. Under the proposed new rules, airlines are not considered at fault, for example, for incidents involving unruly passengers, weather conditions, natural disasters, or strikes by airports or ground handling service providers. The airline must prove that the circumstances directly caused the disruption.

Notify in writing within 96 hours

The new rule is that the airline must inform passengers in writing within 96 hours after the end of the trip about their rights and how they can assert them. Travelers will have nine months to file their claims. The airline must then either pay the compensation within 30 calendar days or inform the traveler why it is not paying compensation in that particular case.

So far, only a fraction of those affected have filed such a claim. One goal of the reform is to make it easier to apply.

Among other things, the following is planned

Among other things, the following are to be introduced:

• When searching: In the future, flight providers will be required to display the price including carry-on luggage by default. This is intended to make it easier to compare prices. Airlines can still offer cheaper tickets to passengers who voluntarily choose not to bring a large backpack on board.

• Regarding fees: Children under the age of 14 should be allowed to sit next to their parents on the plane without having to pay a fee for the seat reservation. This also applies to pregnant women, people with limited mobility, and their respective companions. Airlines must correct spelling errors in names on tickets free of charge and print a boarding pass for checked-in passengers without additional fees.

• In the event of disruptions: In the future, the rights of passengers in the event of disruptions will be more clearly defined. After a two-hour wait, passengers are entitled to refreshments; after three hours, a meal; and thereafter, a meal every five hours (up to a maximum of three meals per day). Passengers also have the right to internet access and at least two phone calls. If an overnight stay is necessary, passengers must be accommodated in a hotel at no cost and transported free of charge between the airport and their accommodations. If the airline fails to provide this assistance, passengers may arrange for reasonable accommodations on their own and later request reimbursement.

• Alternative Transportation: In many cases, passengers should have the right to be transported by other means if problems arise. This could include travel to a different airport near the destination, via a different route, with a different airline, or even by train, for example. However, the travel conditions must be comparable—for example, passengers who booked a direct flight should not be forced to take multiple connecting flights. The airline must offer them such an alternative within three hours; otherwise, passengers can arrange their own transportation to their destination. The airline must reimburse a maximum of four times the original price. So far, there is no fixed cap on the amount—so for particularly inexpensive original tickets and expensive same-day tickets, the reform could actually result in a deterioration of conditions.

• In the event of a lower class of service: Passengers who are required to travel in a lower class of service (“downgrade”) should automatically receive a partial refund of the amount paid within 14 days. The amount of the refund depends on the individual fare and the distance traveled.

• In the case of a “no-show”: Passengers who book a round-trip flight but do not board the outbound flight or part of it (“no-show”) may still take the return flight. Furthermore, no additional fee may be charged for this. This is important because, in practice, it can sometimes be cheaper to book flights together, and passengers may therefore deliberately skip part of the trip—or unintentionally miss a flight without realizing it.

According to the Council, the new rules will apply to all flights departing from an airport within the EU. For flights landing in the EU, they will apply only if the airline is based in the EU. In the future, there will be a voluntary EU seal for passenger rights that airlines can use to show that they comply with EU regulations.

Other changes that are expected soon

Separately, representatives of the European Parliament and the member states reached an agreement in June on changes to the enforcement of travel rights. These changes still need to be formally approved by the Council and the Parliament and, according to the Council, are expected to take effect at the same time as the air passenger rights reform we are discussing today.

Among other things, here is what the bill stipulates regarding air travel:

• A standardized form will be introduced that passengers can use to submit claims for compensation or refunds. However, companies may still continue to use their own forms or apps.

• Going forward, it should be clear: If a flight is canceled, passengers will receive a full refund. According to the Council of the European Union, no booking fees may be withheld either. This applies to online platforms, for example, as well as travel agencies. Exceptions to this rule include local travel agencies, for example, provided they have clearly informed passengers of this regulation at the beginning of the booking process.

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