The Basel-based company Roche is pleased about positive data on its latest flu drug. Archive image: Keystone

Roche has achieved a research success with its flu drug Xofluza: As the latest data from a study show, Xofluza has reduced the transmission of influenza from an infected person to household members.

SDA

Roche has achieved a research success with its flu drug Xofluza. As the latest data from the pivotal Centerstone study show, Xofluza has reduced the transmission of influenza from an infected person to household members.

This is the first time that an antiviral used to treat a viral disease of the respiratory tract has shown a benefit in reducing transmission, according to a press release from the pharmaceutical company.

Reducing the spread of infection in the home could help to limit transmission within communities and societies, thereby reducing the burden of seasonal and pandemic influenza on healthcare systems, the company added.

As the data show, even a single dose of Xofluza in those infected with influenza was enough to significantly reduce the likelihood of others in their household contracting the virus.

According to Roche, these new data could further strengthen the benefits of Xofluza, which is currently approved to treat symptoms and prevent infection after exposure to the virus. The first results will be presented at the Options XII for the Control of Influenza 2024 congress in Australia at the end of September.

SDA