Two days before the start of the Tomorrowland electro festival in Boom, Belgium, a fire broke out on the main stage.

The main stage burns down completely.

The Tomorrowland festival in Boom is one of the biggest venues for fans of electronic music. Last year, 400,000 people attended the festival, and this year big names such as David Guetta, Robin Schulz and Deadmau5 were expected.

But two days before the planned start of the Belgian festival, there was a shock: a huge fire broke out during the preparations. Images on social networks show that the main stage was almost completely engulfed by the fire.

Large contingent of police and firefighters on site

The organizers of Tomorrowland confirmed the fire. Rescue workers are on site. "Our top priority right now is safety," festival spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen was quoted as saying by the Dutch Telegraaf newspaper.

Footage on Thursday morning shows: The main stage was completely destroyed in the fire. All that remains of the once large stage is the steel skeleton, the rest is - literally - in ruins.

Que triste pensar en la gente que viajó hasta otro continente, solo para ir al Tomorrowland, y están viendo que el escenario principal se incendió antes del evento. pic.twitter.com/2UiPp3EojX — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) July 16, 2025

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident, as confirmed by the festival and the fire department. As reported by the Belgian news agency Belga, rescue services are on site. The focus is currently on the safety of the employees present.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Residents have been asked to close all windows and doors. The police are on site with a large contingent and are monitoring the fire from the air with drones.

Festival to take place without main stage

As the organizers announced later that evening, the festival will still take place, but without the main stage. The DreamVille camping area will open on Thursday as planned. They are working on solutions for the festival weekend. They also confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire inferno in Belgium is reminiscent of the major fire at a livestream broadcast of the Belgian Tomorrowland festival in Barcelona in 2017, when the main stage was suddenly engulfed in flames. 20,000 visitors were evacuated from the site. The cause was suspected to be damage to the pyrotechnics system. There were no serious injuries among the festival visitors. Around 20 people had to be treated for anxiety and minor bruising.

In 2017, the Belgian Tomorrowland festival was broadcast via livestream at a music festival in Barcelona. Suddenly, the stage went up in flames. Archivbild: Keystone

With several hundred thousand visitors, Tomorrowland is one of the largest electro festivals in the world. The theme of this year's edition is "Orbyz" and, according to previous information, it will take place over two weekends (July 18-20 and 25-27).

