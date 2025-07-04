Just a few days ago, a major fire broke out in the south-east of Athens. The Palaia Fokaia region had to be evacuated. Archivbild: Keystone

On Crete, vacationers and locals had to flee from the flames. At the same time, devastating fires are also raging in other countries.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another forest fire has broken out not far from the Greek capital Athens.

Firefighters are battling the flames with helicopters and firefighting aircraft.

On the Greek vacation island of Crete, more than a thousand residents and tourists have been evacuated due to a forest fire.

Firefighters in neighboring Turkey also battled the flames on the Aegean coast. Show more

Another forest fire has broken out not far from the Greek capital Athens. The fire department deployed eight helicopters and eight fire-fighting aircraft to contain the flames in the Koropi area, the authorities announced on Friday.

Shortly before, there had already been a forest fire in the greater Athens area, as well as a wildfire on the coast of the largest Greek island of Crete, where more than 5,000 tourists, hotel employees and residents were evacuated. The local authorities on Crete estimated that the fire had burned an area of around 15 square kilometers. Several hundred firefighters remained on duty there to prevent the fire from flaring up again in strong winds.

There is also a fire in Turkey

Firefighters in neighboring Turkey also battled flames on the Aegean coast. Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumakli said that firefighting aircraft were supporting the emergency services in the fight against a forest fire near the town of Ödemis in the province of Izmir, which has already claimed the lives of two people. A forestry worker was killed on Thursday while trying to contain the flames. An 81-year-old person succumbed to smoke inhalation. Firefighters also battled another fire in the province, which broke out in the Buca district on Thursday. According to Yumakli, the cause was sparks during construction work with a metal grinding machine.

The fires in Izmir are raging over a length of around 12 kilometers. Bild: Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Forest fires also broke out during the night in the Syrian coastal province of Latakia, spreading across large parts of a mountainous region, according to the Syrian Civil Defense. The weather conditions made it difficult to extinguish the fires, according to the civil defense, which also expressed concern about unexploded ordnance in some of the areas. Firefighting teams from other provinces were dispatched to assist, but the flames continued to blaze.

Summer forest fires are a daily occurrence in both Greece and Turkey. According to experts, climate change is exacerbating the situation.