How old is my body really? An international research team with Swiss participation has developed new "gene clocks" that measure biological age and remaining lifespan precisely and in real time.

More than just the number in your passport: everyone's biological clock ticks differently - and can now be read precisely in the laboratory. (symbolic image)

As the scientists reported on Wednesday in the journal Nature, they analyzed over 11,000 tissue samples from mice, rats, macaques and humans.

They found that the molecular ageing processes in the so-called transcriptome - the entirety of all gene transcripts that exist in a cell at a specific point in time - are almost identical across species and cell boundaries.

According to the study, with advancing age, the body switches up genes that are associated with inflammation, cell ageing and programmed cell death. In turn, the activity of genes that are important for wound healing, cell differentiation and tissue regeneration decreases.

Based on this data, the authors developed their molecular clocks for various tissues and species. To test their validity for humans, the researchers used data from over 50,000 participants in the UK Biobank.

Precision and new possibilities

The result: in terms of predicting the time of death, the new transcriptome clocks are in the same league as the highly developed second-generation epigenetic clocks that are already being used in ageing research, according to the researchers.

However, the decisive advantage of transcriptome clocks lies in their high dynamics. While established epigenetic clocks measure chemical deposits on the genome, which tend to change in a long-term and rigid manner, transcriptome clocks flexibly reflect the current functional states of the cells. Until now, however, such transcriptomic approaches have been much less precise.

Life-prolonging measures

According to the researchers, the dynamic gene transcripts allow the effectiveness of life-prolonging measures, such as diets or medication, to be assessed much more quickly at a molecular level.

However, further research is needed to clarify exactly how these biomarkers are linked to ageing and whether they are causal or merely by-products of the process.

Adrian Molière from ETH Zurich was involved in the study from Switzerland, which was led by Vadim Gladyshev from Harvard Medical School in the USA.