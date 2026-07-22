According to its new leader, Khalil al-Haja, the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas will continue on its current course. In his first speech since his election on Monday, al-Haja stated that the primary goal is to enable the people of the Gaza Strip to live with dignity once again.

Al-Haja called for an end to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, a comprehensive ceasefire, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army. He urged that pressure be exerted on Israel to fulfill its obligations under the Middle East peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Among other things, the peace plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas. This is considered a prerequisite for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The new Hamas leader did not address this point in his speech.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025. Nevertheless, deadly attacks by Israel or armed incidents continue to occur from time to time. According to various sources, Israel controls between 65 and 70 percent of the Palestinian territory, which is slightly larger in area than Munich. According to Middle East experts, Hamas has been able to consolidate its rule in the territory it controls.

Al-Haja, 65, was born in the Gaza Strip but has spent most of his time in recent years in the Gulf state of Qatar. Last year, the Israeli Air Force attempted to attack Hamas’s top leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha—and al-Haja was reportedly one of the targets. According to Hamas, however, the attack failed. Four of his sons were killed in Israeli attacks, including one during the attack in Doha.