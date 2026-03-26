"Many people don't need the 13th AHV pension," says Alenka Bonnard from Pro Senectute. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

The future President of Pro Senectute, Alenka Bonnard, criticizes the 13th AHV pension as ineffective in the fight against poverty in old age and calls for more supplementary benefits.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The future President of Pro Senectute, Alenka Bonnard, criticizes the 13th AHV pension as ineffective in the fight against poverty in old age.

Instead, she is calling for a stronger and more flexible structure for supplementary benefits.

Bonnard also wants to prevent generations being played off against each other and sees herself as a mediator. Show more

The soon-to-be President of Pro Senectute, Alenka Bonnard, has set herself the goal of eliminating poverty in old age. "This requires targeted solutions, not a watering can principle," she said in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers on Thursday.

In the discussion about this, it is important to her that the generations are not played off against each other, said the 41-year-old. She sees herself as a "bridge builder between the generations".

As the specialist and service organization for older people announced on Wednesday, Alenka Bonnard will take up her post on 1 April. Bonnard will take over from former Federal Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, who is relinquishing the presidency due to term limits.

When asked whether the 13th AHV pension would not solve the problem of poverty in old age, Bonnard replied that Pro Senectute considers strengthening supplementary benefits to be a more effective instrument against this. A 13th pension would not alleviate the financial worries of senior citizens affected by poverty. "It bothers me personally that a large proportion of pensioners do not need a 13th AHV pension," she said.

For Bonnard, strengthening supplementary benefits would be a more effective way of tackling the prevailing poverty in old age than the 13th pension. The President-elect argued that it should be possible to adjust these more quickly.

Particularly in the case of rapidly rising rents in cities such as Geneva or Zurich, this currently poses financial problems for recipients of supplementary benefits. Bonnard's demand would cost the federal government more money.

Instead of debating politically about raising the retirement age, Bonnard would first like to talk about what older people would do for society - especially in terms of care. The work that senior citizens do has great economic value, which is often underestimated.

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