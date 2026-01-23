The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded in Basel-Binningen on Thursday. According to Meteoschweiz, the thermometer rose to 39.7 degrees by 2:10 p.m. This also marked a return to the highest temperature ever recorded on the northern side of the Alps.

On July 7, 2015, a temperature of 39.7 degrees was also recorded in Geneva, as MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, noted in a post on the X platform.

The record for the highest daily minimum temperature was also broken on Thursday, reaching 27.3 degrees at 7:30 a.m. in St. Chrischona near Basel (the previous record was 25.3 degrees on June 19, 2013, in Meiringen, BE).

If the temperature in Basel were to rise to 40 degrees or higher, it would be the first time this mark has been exceeded on the northern side of the Alps in Switzerland.

The all-time temperature record for Switzerland was set at a weather station on the southern side of the Alps. It stands at 41.5 degrees and was recorded in August 2003—specifically in Grono, GR, in the Misox valley.