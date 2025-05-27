The new coronavirus variant is also spreading in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Kira Hofmann/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A new, highly contagious coronavirus subtype has arrived in Europe: The WHO is monitoring the variant "NB.1.8.1" with concern. It is already filling hospitals in Asia - and the first cases have also been detected in Europe.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The WHO has classified "NB.1.8.1" as a variant under observation since 23 May.

It is already the dominant form of the virus in Asia - for example in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The first infections have also been detected in Europe, including in France, Spain and the Netherlands. Show more

A new virus variant is causing concern: "NB.1.8.1" is the name of the coronavirus subtype that is currently spreading rapidly across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as a "variant under observation" on 23 May due to its high risk of infection and possible immune escape.

In Hong Kong, Covid numbers are higher than they have been for a year. The number of severe cases and deaths is also rising again in Taiwan. The build-up of vaccine reserves and antiviral medication has already begun there.

Europe already affected

The first cases have now also been registered in Europe - including among travelers from Japan, South Korea, France, the Netherlands and Spain. At least four infections have been confirmed in France. Virologists such as Bruno Lina (CHU Lyon) speak of a "worrying transmissibility".

According to French infectiologist Benjamin Davido, "NB.1.8.1" can infiltrate human cells particularly easily - and therefore spreads faster than other subtypes. At the same time, experts emphasize that the symptoms are similar to those of a classic flu.

The WHO does not currently anticipate an increase in severe cases.

Nevertheless, health authorities in Europe are once again recommending protective measures for risk groups: Wearing masks indoors, keeping your distance on public transport - and increased vigilance during the vacation season.

Origin remains unclear

Whether "NB.1.8.1" originated from a single mutation or developed gradually is the subject of ongoing analysis. What is clear is that the variant could become dominant in Europe in the summer - similar to earlier variants such as Omikron or Delta.

The situation is serious, but (still) under control. According to the WHO, the most important tools remain: monitoring, vaccination readiness - and transparent communication.