Lac des Brenets in the canton of Neuchâtel is currently at an unusually low water level. Recent photos show large parts of the lake bed that is nearly dry. Boat service has been suspended.

No more boat trips New images show the extreme severity of the drought

Here's what it's all about The water level of Lac des Brenets has continued to drop in recent weeks.

Due to the low water level, there are currently no boats operating on the lake.

There is no sign of any prolonged rain in the coming days either. Summary created with

The ongoing drought is particularly evident at Lac des Brenets. The lake, located on the border with France, has now almost dried up over large sections.

The unusually low water level was already visible in mid-June. Since then, the water level has continued to drop. New photos taken Monday morning show large areas of the lake bed that have dried up.

Boat service suspended

Due to low water levels, boat traffic on Lac des Brenets has been suspended. The lake is repeatedly affected by significant fluctuations in water levels. Even during the dry summer of 2022, the water level dropped significantly after several weeks without significant rainfall.

The most recent measurements from July 24 show a water level of 742.13 meters above sea level. The outflow at the outlet was only 1.2 cubic meters per second.

These are unusually low levels for late July. There are no signs of improvement for the time being: No prolonged rain is expected this week either.