With the introduction of iOS 26, Apple promised a new, forward-looking design experience. But what was intended as a futuristic aesthetic is turning into a digital nightmare for a growing number of users, including dizziness, nausea and disorientation.

Complaints about the "tilt effect", in which dynamic light reflections make the app icons appear distorted, are piling up in forums and social networks.

Although Apple has not yet commented on the complaints, the increasing number of searches for "iOS 26 downgrade" shows the growing dissatisfaction of users. Show more

Complaints from iPhone users have been piling up on social networks and online forums since the weekend. The reason is the new iOS 26 operating system, whose design is not to everyone's liking.

The problem lies in the dynamic light reflections that are created around the app icons. They give the impression that the icons are skewed or distorted. This so-called "tilt effect" is particularly pronounced in dark mode or against dark backgrounds and leads to considerable side effects for sensitive people. One Reddit user summarizes his experience as follows: "The update makes me feel like I'm drunk." Other users report that they regularly get "a little dizzy" when looking at the new icons.

While part of the Apple community celebrates the design as innovative and groundbreaking, critics describe the feature as a "visual nightmare" and call for a return to the old, more stable look.

Growing criticism and Apple's silence

The dissatisfaction is also reflected in online searches. On Google, the term "iOS 26 downgrade" has seen a significant increase, underpinning the frustration of users. Many are looking for ways to reverse the controversial update.

Apple itself has not yet officially commented on the complaints. However, the criticism of the design is not new. Beta testers had already criticized the visual design during the test phase of iOS 26. Although the company made minor adjustments at the time, the "Liquid Glass" feature was not fundamentally revised - a decision that now appears to have far-reaching consequences for the user experience.