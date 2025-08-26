Apple traditionally presents the new iPhone models in September. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

September is traditionally the time for new iPhones. This year, Apple is expected to unveil a thinner new model, among other things.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone generation in two weeks' time. The company has scheduled an event at its headquarters in Cupertino for September 9. As usual, Apple did not provide any details about what the event will be about. However, new iPhone models and the Apple Watch computer watch are traditionally presented at the September events.

Noticeably larger camera block

According to media reports, a thinner iPhone is to be added to the model range this year. The iPhone 17 will look similar to the current 16 series, but will have a better camera and a larger display, according to the financial service Bloomberg. The more expensive Pro models will therefore feature a larger camera block on the back.