According to the U.S. military, for the first time since the temporary halt to U.S. strikes on targets in Iran, Tehran's armed forces have fired several ballistic missiles at U.S. troops in the Middle East.

All missiles were intercepted, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported on the platform X, without specifying the target of the attacks. According to information from the U.S. news portal “Axios,” the missiles were headed toward a U.S. base in Jordan. This is the first time Iran has launched an attack without having first been attacked by the U.S. or Israel itself, wrote Iran expert Hamidreza Azizi on the X platform.

It may have been a signal in the context of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House that same day, the expert wrote. According to the report, the attack was likely intended as a warning to the U.S. not to join or launch a new military campaign against Iran. Media reports prior to Netanyahu’s visit had suggested that he might ask Trump for approval of new Israeli attacks in Iran.

Trump Praises Talks with Netanyahu and Zelenskyy

On Tuesday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump praised his talks with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Regarding the meeting with Netanyahu, the Republican wrote: “Of course, many important issues were discussed.” However, the specific details of the talks remained under wraps. According to Iran expert Azizi, Iran may have deliberately used older-model missiles in its attack in order to send a message without causing an escalation. At the same time, he said, this makes it clear that Iran is not afraid of an escalation.

The U.S. had previously refrained from attacking Iran until further notice in order, according to Trump, to give the ongoing negotiations with Tehran another chance. Prior to that, the U.S. military had been striking targets in Iran every night for nearly two weeks. However, according to media reports, dwindling U.S. ammunition reserves may be the reason for this. According to the *New York Times*, this primarily concerns air defense munitions such as Patriot missiles.

U.S. Military Attacks "Terrorists" in Iraq

Meanwhile, according to their own statements, U.S. forces, together with their ally Saudi Arabia, attacked “terrorists” in Iraq who are close to Iran. Centcom reported that American and Saudi Arabian fighter jets had struck several logistics and weapons depots belonging to the unnamed group in eastern Iraq. The statement explained that this was in response to more than 30 drone attacks allegedly ordered by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard over the past 72 hours.

According to the report, the Revolutionary Guards are said to have incited the “terrorists” to carry out attacks on U.S. troops stationed in Saudi Arabia and on the country’s energy infrastructure. The attacks on U.S. forces were “unsuccessful.”

Netanyahu and Zelenskyy had met separately with Trump at the White House. They had traveled to the U.S. capital to attend a memorial service for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham had died in mid-July at the age of 71 from complications of a vascular disease. His immense significance in global politics was also evident from the guest list at the memorial service. For example, he had made a name for himself as a key supporter of Israel and Ukraine.

Trump Calls the Late Senator Graham a Beloved Friend

In his speech, Trump had words of praise for his longtime ally. “Nowhere in the world” did anything happen without Graham’s input, and no law was passed without his involvement, Trump said, describing Graham as “a beloved friend, a loyal brother, a highly respected statesman, a defining figure in the U.S. Senate, and a true American original.” He added, “There really was no one like Lindsey Graham.”

Netanyahu and Zelenskyy Made Their Voices Heard with Trump

Even after his death, he continued to bring the allies together with Trump. For Netanyahu, it was also his first visit since the start of the war with Iran. The visit had been eagerly anticipated, in part because differing interests regarding the war—which Israel and the U.S. launched together in late February—had recently revealed cracks in the relationship between the close allies.

Trump and Netanyahu likely took different positions at Tuesday’s meeting as well: According to media reports, Israel may have wanted to continue the war, while Trump pushed for a diplomatic solution. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, however, Netanyahu claimed—without providing any specific details—“It was one of the best meetings we’ve ever had.”

A Different Focus for Zelenskyy

The meeting with Zelenskyy, on the other hand, focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missile attacks. Trump is said to have promised Ukraine the long-sought licenses to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles. “He promised to grant us the licenses,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, describing the meeting with Trump as “very good.” Zelenskyy hopes this will allow Ukraine to ramp up production of the urgently needed interceptor missiles more quickly on its own.

For Ukraine, the Patriot systems are the only effective means of defending against Russia’s ballistic missiles. As early as this spring, Zelenskyy lamented that his country had barely any ammunition left for them. The U.S. war against Iran further depleted global stocks of these interceptor missiles.

Following the memorial service for Graham, Zelenskyy also met with senators from both parties—according to him, more than 60 senators attended the meeting. “We discussed many issues, but above all, ballistic defense,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

New Sanctions Law Against Russia Aims to Apply Pressure

Meanwhile, that evening, senators had taken the first steps toward passing a new, comprehensive sanctions bill against Russia. By a vote of 86 to 12, members of the Senate voted in favor of the bill, which Graham had been instrumental in advancing. The bill authorizes the U.S. president to impose sanctions on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas—as well as on countries that most actively help Russia circumvent energy sanctions.

As a result, the bill could further strain U.S. trade relations with China and India, which are major buyers of Russian crude oil. According to media reports, it could be passed by the Senate this week. However, since the second chamber, the House of Representatives, is already in recess, it is not expected to take effect before September.