Google Maps has a new design on Android and offers a revised route view. With this update, the arrival time and duration of journeys are clearly highlighted, which significantly improves clarity for daily journeys.

Google Maps no longer stacks information and instead displays it side by side, making better use of the available space on the screen. IMAGO/imagebroker

Barman Nicolas

The new interface, which will be gradually introduced with Android version 25.13.06, fundamentally changes the appearance of the route overview.

Trip duration on two lines

The old, compact, three-line display has had its day: the most important information is now given more space thanks to a better structured layout.

The journey duration, the central element, is now enlarged to two lines and highlighted in color so that it is immediately and self-explanatory readable.

This new user interface, which will be introduced gradually with version 25.13.06 on Android, fundamentally changes the appearance of the journey overviews. 9to5google.com

Precise time information

The estimated time of arrival becomes an explicit time, clearly displayed as "Arrival at 14:52".

Placed next to the usual information such as "Fastest route, despite the usual traffic", it enables users to grasp the most important information immediately.

More subtle color

Other information such as distance, tolls, estimated fuel consumption and alternative routes are still available, but are now displayed in gray and more discreetly, which further improves the user experience.

Soon also on iOS

This new design saves time in everyday life, both for regular journeys and for travel planning. Currently only available for Android, this update could soon be released for iOS, although Google has not yet announced an official date.