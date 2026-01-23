To mark its 30th anniversary, blue News is unveiling a new look. Behind this subtle redesign lies a completely new technical infrastructure that makes the platform faster, more user-friendly, and ready for the future.

A Note from Us New Look, New Engine: blue News Sets Its Sights on the Next 30 Years

Dear Readers

blue News is celebrating its 30th anniversary in September—and we’re using this moment to make a fresh start: As of today, our website and app have a new look.

Over the past few months, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to streamline, optimize, and carefully refine the design. It’s not completely new, but it’s noticeably better: more organized, clearer, and easier to use. Content should be easier to find, navigation more intuitive and dynamic—and the overall reading experience smoother and more enjoyable.

The biggest change, however, lies beneath the surface. As of today, we’ve switched to a new content management system (CMS). Or to put it more vividly: from a tractor to a Ferrari.

Our readers will already notice this in faster loading times and a seamless experience. At the same time, we’ve laid the groundwork to continue developing blue News in the future: with new features, smarter management, and more flexibility in how we present our content.

Bluewin Mail is also evolving: thanks to login via the trusted Swisscom Login, using the app is now even more secure. At the same time, the Bluewin Mail app brings many features—which users are already familiar with from the desktop version—to their smartphones. This makes managing emails on the go easier and more convenient than ever before.

Or to put it another way: We’re ready for the next 30 years. Hopefully, we’ll continue this journey with you all!

Here are the most important new features The navigation has been completely revamped, replacing the previous three-pronged menu consisting of News, Entertainment, and Sports

Dynamic navigation points bring particularly relevant or widely discussed topics even more into focus.

New topic clusters and focus areas provide a clearer overview and better navigation—especially for breaking news, major sporting events, or ongoing coverage.

Revamped live tickers are clearer and load faster.

Labels now indicate the story format and provide additional guidance.

The Bluewin Mail app is now more secure thanks to Swisscom Login and brings many familiar desktop features to the smartphone.

We’re continuing to expand our position as a digital sports platform and the “Home of Football”: A new Live Center, enhanced live tickers, statistics, results, and additional video formats make our content faster, more direct, and closer to the live experience.

Additional video formats and containers offer an even better video experience and more possibilities for storytelling and user experience.

Enjoy the new reading experience. We welcome your feedback at any time. Do you have questions about the new design, or can’t find the content you’re looking for? Please feel free to email us at: user.feedback@blue.ch