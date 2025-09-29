Peat is used as a growing medium for ornamental plants and seedlings in vegetable growing. This is problematic for the environment. (symbolic image) Keystone

A team from the University of Neuchâtel and the Swiss government has developed a method to reliably detect peat in potting soil - thanks to tiny amoebae and artificial intelligence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peat extraction destroys peatlands and releases large amounts of CO₂.

Until now, there was no scientifically recognized method for detecting peat in substrates.

Researchers from Neuchâtel and Bern have developed an AI-supported method. Show more

Using tiny amoebae and artificial intelligence, researchers can detect peat in potting soil. This newly developed detection method should help authorities to better control the use of peat.

It was developed by a team from the University of Neuchâtel (Unine) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (Metas), as the university announced on Monday.

Switzerland wants to reduce the use of peat. The reason for this is environmental and climate protection: peat bogs store large amounts of carbon, and bogs are important habitats for specialized plants and animals. Excessive peat extraction destroys these ecosystems and weakens their functions.

However, until now it has not been possible to scientifically test whether substrates are actually peat-free due to a lack of detection methods, as the researchers explained in a report on the new method. Estimates of how much peat is imported into Switzerland were previously based on information provided by suppliers and importers. In Switzerland itself, the extraction of peat has been banned since 1987. However, imports are permitted.

Thousands of samples in just a few minutes

The new method now makes it possible to verify this information. It uses so-called shell amoebae, tiny microorganisms whose shells remain in the peat for thousands of years. They serve as biological indicators to reliably detect the peat. The research team has trained an AI to recognize these amoebae in samples quickly and reliably.

According to the researchers, the system can check thousands of samples in just a few minutes and reliably indicate whether peat is present.