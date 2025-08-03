Mass spectrometry is already used as standard in many laboratories for the diagnosis of bacterial infections. (symbolic image) imago images/Westend61

Disease-causing viruses in patient samples can be identified more quickly in future. A team of researchers has developed a new method that allows samples to be analyzed for hundreds of different viruses simultaneously.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers have created a library with the fingerprints of almost all potentially pathogenic viruses in humans.

Values from patient samples can be compared with the data in the library.

In this way, hundreds of different viruses can be identified simultaneously in a single patient sample.

Disease-causing viruses can thus be identified more quickly. Show more

Until now, routine diagnostics have mainly used tests for antibodies or PCR tests, such as for coronavirus, which can only be used to search for individual viruses and only test a limited number of viruses per sample. In case of doubt, this costs valuable time.

Researchers at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) are now relying on mass spectrometry for their new method. This makes it possible to determine the mass of molecules and thus their identity and quantity. It is the central technique for the analysis of proteins. Proteins are the building blocks of life and control almost all cellular functions. Viruses also form various proteins and can therefore be identified indirectly using mass spectrometry.

The researchers first created a so-called spectral library with the specific fingerprints of 1.4 million viral protein sequences. This covers almost all known viruses that are potentially pathogenic in humans - that is more than 300. The values from patient samples can be compared with the data in the library. Currently, proteins from 331 so-called human pathogenic viruses can be identified simultaneously in a single patient sample in just two hours.

The RKI researchers assume that mass spectrometry could play a decisive role in the diagnosis of viral infectious diseases in the future, partly due to advances in technology and AI-supported data analysis. Mass spectrometry is already used as standard in many laboratories for the diagnosis of bacterial infections. The study results were published in the journal "Nature Communications".