View of a tactical reconnaissance system with an Eagle V 6x6 carrier vehicle at the presentation of the Swiss Armed Forces Embassy 2019 in Thun. Image: KEYSTONE

Several new types of military vehicles recently caused a stir in the municipality of Concise in the canton of Vaud. A Reddit user photographed the unknown trucks. These are new reconnaissance vehicles that are currently in the test phase.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss military is testing new Eagle V 6x6 reconnaissance vehicles, which are to be used in the tactical reconnaissance system.

Using advanced observation and surveying technology, they are designed to gather precise information about objects or enemy troops in the vicinity of combat zones.

The vehicles are armored, equipped with a weapon station and offer space for four people.

By 2026, 100 new vehicles of this type worth 380 million francs are to be introduced. Show more

Excitement in the 747-strong community of Concise in the canton of Vaud. A few days ago, several unknown, new military vehicles roared through the village. Reddit user "petiteCaprice" is apparently sitting in the car behind them and busy taking photos. These end up in the r/Switzerland forum - along with the question: "Are these new Swiss military toys? I've never seen these vehicles before."

As the military confirmed at the request of "Blick", the huge trucks are indeed a new acquisition by the army. To be more precise, they are Eagle V 6x6 reconnaissance vehicles. These are currently still in the test phase and are to be used in future in the tactical reconnaissance system (Tasys), which is used to gather information.

The vehicles will collect precise information about objects or enemy troops using advanced observation and surveying technology as part of the sensor, intelligence, command and control network (SNFW).

100 vehicles for 380 million francs

The Eagle V 6x6 is armored and equipped with a weapon station to protect the crew. The vehicle is fitted with a telescopic mast with sensors that can collect information in the vicinity of combat zones. The vehicle can accommodate four people and has the same cabin as other Eagle V vehicles.

"As of today, 45 vehicles have been handed over to the army's logistics base. These are in the introductory phase and are not yet in use," says the Swiss Armed Forces. A total of 100 new Eagle V 6x6 vehicles are to be introduced by 2026. The vehicles will be manufactured by General Dynamics European Land Systems Mowag in Tägerwilen in Thurgau. Cost: 380 million Swiss francs.