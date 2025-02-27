"Athena" lifts off with the help of a "Falcon 9" rocket from tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX. Keystone

Just under a year after the launch of its lunar lander "Odysseus", the US space company Intuitive Machines has sent another lander to the moon. The landing on the moon is planned for around March 6.

The new lunar mission IM-2 with the landing probe "Athena" was launched into space on Wednesday at 19:16 (local time, 01:16 CET) on board a SpaceX rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as shown in a video transmission.

If all goes well, the lunar lander will touch down on the Mons Mouton mountain - a huge plateau that is closer to the moon's south pole than any other place it has flown to so far. The probe is carrying several scientific instruments, including a drill and a mass spectrometer, to search for water ice. The US space agency hopes that the experiments will provide new insights into the south pole of the moon.

Intuitive Machines was the first private company to send a lander to the moon last year. It was also the first lunar landing by the USA for more than 50 years. However, the "Odysseus" lander from the Texas-based company tipped over after landing in April 2024 and was therefore only able to carry out part of its investigations. The company is hoping for more success this time.