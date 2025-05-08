  1. Residential Customers
Climate New national early warning system to warn of drought

SDA

8.5.2025 - 11:00

Because drought is on the increase in Switzerland, the federal government has launched a national warning system. (archive picture)
Because drought is on the increase in Switzerland, the federal government has launched a national warning system. (archive picture)
Keystone

Switzerland is arming itself against the consequences of climate change: with a new early detection and warning system, the federal government wants to react in good time to increasing periods of drought.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2025, 11:00

On Thursday, the Federal Offices for the Environment (FOEN), Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) and Topography (Swisstopo) launched a national early warning system for drought. It is intended to provide authorities, specialist agencies and the population with forecasts and warnings about drought.

The early warning system increases the security of society, according to the federal offices involved. Damage and bottlenecks in the basic supply could thus be minimized.

The information should help the cantons and municipalities to take measures such as turning off wells or adjusting water withdrawals from watercourses.

If longer periods of drought become apparent, warnings will also be disseminated via existing warning channels such as the federal natural hazard portal.

