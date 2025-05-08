Because drought is on the increase in Switzerland, the federal government has launched a national warning system. (archive picture) Keystone

Switzerland is arming itself against the consequences of climate change: with a new early detection and warning system, the federal government wants to react in good time to increasing periods of drought.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Thursday, the Federal Offices for the Environment (FOEN), Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) and Topography (Swisstopo) launched a national early warning system for drought. It is intended to provide authorities, specialist agencies and the population with forecasts and warnings about drought.

The early warning system increases the security of society, according to the federal offices involved. Damage and bottlenecks in the basic supply could thus be minimized.

The information should help the cantons and municipalities to take measures such as turning off wells or adjusting water withdrawals from watercourses.

If longer periods of drought become apparent, warnings will also be disseminated via existing warning channels such as the federal natural hazard portal.