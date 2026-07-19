If nuclear power plants were allowed again in Switzerland, it would have negative consequences for employment in the construction and renewable energy sectors. A new study shows that thousands of jobs would be at risk.

Here's what it's all about In its counterproposal to the initiative “Electricity for Everyone, All the Time (Stop Blackouts),” the Federal Council proposes to once again allow the construction of new nuclear power plants by law.

A study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has found that this would slow the expansion of renewable energy and put 10,000 to 16,000 jobs at risk in this sector as well as in the construction industry.

Simply lifting the ban on building new nuclear power plants could cost between 5,800 and 9,500 jobs over the next five years. Summary created with

Nuclear power is making a comeback in Switzerland. Parliament has removed the ban on building new nuclear power plants from the law. The Greens have launched a referendum against this move. Experts estimate that it will take 20 years before a new nuclear power plant comes online in Switzerland. But even before then, the use of renewable energy—which has expanded significantly in recent years—could come under pressure. This is the finding of a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

The authors of the study—Dominic Müller, Aurelio Perot, Natalie Stalder, and Jürg Rohrer—note that simply lifting the ban on new nuclear power plants, without taking any further steps, would put 5,800 to 9,500 jobs at risk in the photovoltaic and construction industries over the next five years. Over the next ten years, that number could rise to as many as 10,600 jobs.

The study also estimates that if a new nuclear power plant were to be planned or built, a total of 10,000 to 16,000 jobs in Switzerland would be at risk over the next ten years.

It is true that building a new nuclear power plant would also create new jobs. However, since Switzerland would have to purchase the necessary expertise and technology from abroad, a nuclear power plant project could not even come close to compensating for the jobs at risk in the photovoltaic and construction industries, even in the long term, the study goes on to say.

Phase-out of Nuclear Energy

The study states, “An energy and climate policy that focuses on renewable energy and building retrofits is superior not only from an environmental perspective but also from an employment policy perspective.” The ban on new nuclear power plants in the Nuclear Energy Act “not only safeguards the investment path toward renewable energy but also protects local jobs in Switzerland.”

In 2017, Swiss voters approved the Energy Strategy 2050 with over 58 percent of the vote in favor. As a result, the Nuclear Energy Act was amended in 2018 and has since prohibited the construction of new nuclear power plants.

In June 2024, Swiss voters approved the Electricity Act with 68 percent of the vote in favor; the Act establishes new, binding targets for the expansion of renewable energy by 2035 and 2050. The ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants remained in place.

Federal Council Wants to Allow New Nuclear Power Plants

In 2024, the popular initiative “Electricity for Everyone, All the Time (Stop Blackouts)” was submitted, calling for all climate-friendly forms of electricity generation to be permitted—and thus indirectly calling for the repeal of the ban on new nuclear power plants and a ban on fossil-fuel-fired power plants.

The Federal Council rejects the initiative but proposes, as an indirect counterproposal, an amendment to the Nuclear Energy Act that would once again allow for the construction of new nuclear power plants, while fossil fuel power plants would remain permitted.