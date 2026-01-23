According to the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, at least 11 civilians in Saudi Arabia were injured overnight in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis. In addition, the kingdom reportedly expects coordinated attacks “in the very near future” by Iraqi militias and Houthi rebels under the guidance of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, says he continues to believe that the war with Iran could end “pretty soon” and that an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz may be imminent. He expressed the view that Iran is likely to cave in soon under the military and political pressure from the U.S. and its allies. “I don’t think they can hold out much longer,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Some experts, however, suspect that the U.S. itself might run out of steam first, because the costly, ongoing burden of the war is a domestic and economic liability for Trump’s administration ahead of the important congressional elections in November. When asked whether an agreement had been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—which is vital to global trade—Trump said he was involved in the negotiations. “It could happen soon.” Independently of the U.S., Iran and Oman—which also borders the strait—had previously announced that they were close to reaching an agreement regarding the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

War with Iran Causes Another Conflict to Escalate Again

Contrary to what Trump has suggested, the nighttime attacks in Saudi Arabia are now fueling fears that the already complex conflict in the Middle East could escalate. The Sunni kingdom has been fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Shiite Houthi militia for more than ten years. In the wake of the war with Iran, this conflict has now escalated once again.

Seven of the eleven injured are Saudi Arabian citizens who suffered burns, among other injuries, during the shelling in the Najran region, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced overnight on the X platform. In addition, two Egyptian citizens and one each from Pakistan and Yemen were injured in the “Houthi terrorist attacks” on Thursday.

In 2014, the Houthis effectively overran Yemen, a poor country on the Arabian Peninsula, and plunged it into a civil war. A ceasefire took effect in the conflict in 2022, though minor skirmishes continued even after that.

A few weeks ago, the fighting escalated with airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa. As a result, the Houthis also attacked several Saudi ships or, at the very least, forced them to change course. On Thursday, according to government sources, several people were killed and injured in Houthi attacks in Yemen. The Defense Ministry reported that the militia had attacked military facilities in the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Hadramaut using missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia anticipates coordinated attacks

According to reports, Saudi Arabia is now bracing itself for major trouble. The reports indicate that some members of Iraqi militias, in coordination with the Houthi rebels, are planning to attack the Gulf state “in the very near future” under the guidance of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Various media outlets, such as the U.S. network CNN, cited a Saudi Arabian official who referred to intelligence reports from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the Middle East.

According to CNN, the official said the planned attacks were intended to sabotage progress in negotiations to end the war with Iran. Potential targets are primarily “civilian and economic facilities” such as energy facilities, ports, and airports. Despite the reports, Saudi Arabia will continue its de-escalation efforts with Iraqi authorities.

What's next for the Strait of Hormuz?

The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz and the question of how passage through it will be regulated are key reasons why the conflict between the U.S. and Iran has recently escalated again. Now, according to its own statements, Iran is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Oman regarding shipping through the strait.

According to consistent reports, Iran is said to have proposed a sort of loop route: ships could enter the Persian Gulf via a northern route through the strait and leave it via a southern route along the coast of Oman. The U.S. is said not to have been involved in the negotiations between the two Gulf states. There is now talk of an interim solution during which the sea mines laid by Iran could be removed.

With its attacks on Iran, the U.S. had itself triggered the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—which Trump later denounced—; before the outbreak of war in late February, ships were still able to pass unhindered through the strait, which is normally a key route for the export of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Gulf states. It is currently effectively controlled by Iran.

According to the White House, under a possible interim solution, ships would be able to transit the strait free of charge. “All temporary routes will be navigable without any obstacles—that is, no permits or authorizations will be required, and no tolls or fees will be charged,” a high-ranking U.S. official emphasized when asked. He pointed out that the strait is an international waterway.

Erdogan and Sharif Expected in Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Saudi Arabia today for talks. Among other things, he is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. No official details regarding the agenda have been released yet. According to regional sources, a joint defense agreement is set to be signed.

The countries are working as mediators to de-escalate the conflict between Iran and the U.S. Pakistan is trying to persuade both sides to resume negotiations.