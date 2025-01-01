11 p.m.

This is what investigators say is certain about the attack in New Orleans

The deadly drive through crowd began a few hours into the new year, around 3:15 a.m. local time, in the popular nightlife district of the French Quarter.

According to the authorities, the perpetrator shot at police officers after his drive and then died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

Investigators are now talking about 14 fatalities and 35 injured. The FBI had previously put the death toll at 15. Two police officers were taken to hospital injured but are in a stable condition.

According to the FBI, the perpetrator is a 42-year-old US citizen born in Texas named Shamsud-Din J. He served in the US Army and was subsequently listed as a reservist for years.

The US authorities assume that this was a targeted terrorist attack. A flag of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) was found in the perpetrator's car. According to the police, he was inspired by IS and identified himself as a supporter of the terrorist militia in videos posted shortly before the attack. In one of the videos, police say the man explained that he had originally intended to harm his family and friends, but was concerned that the headlines would not then have focused on the "war between the believers and the infidels".

According to the FBI, there were weapons and two functioning explosive devices discovered in the vehicle. Both were recovered safely.

The police initially searched for possible accomplices. FBI investigators now believe that the perpetrator acted alone.

The perpetrator apparently exploited a security vulnerability in his attack: Bollards that could have stopped the pick-up truck were missing, according to a media report. The bollards were to be replaced in preparation for the Super Bowl, which New Orleans is hosting on February 9.

The FBI currently sees no connection between the attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's morning.