Calm has slowly returned to Forster Kitchens.

Following the rescue of Forster in Arbon, Giovanni Cerfeda has made serious accusations against the kitchen manufacturer's former management. The real estate entrepreneur speaks of chaos, blocked IT access and millions that he had to pour in himself.

Sven Ziegler

Just a few months ago, Forster in Arbon TG was on the brink of collapse: invoices remained unpaid, employees did not receive their wages and operations came to a standstill. The reason for this was not only the financial difficulties, but also a power struggle between the three owners.

While former owners Max Müller and Ipek Demirtas blocked each other, Giovanni Cerfeda stepped in. The Winterthur real estate entrepreneur, who has been on the Board of Directors since 2019, paid the outstanding salaries out of his own pocket and presented a restructuring concept.

At the end of June, the Arbon district court approved it - since then, he has continued to run the company alone under the name Forster Manufaktur AG. Of the original 135 jobs, 80 were saved.

Dispute between the managing directors

In an interview with the Thurgauer Zeitung newspaper, Cerfeda found clear words: "The old guard didn't even leave us access to the IT system. Only after two weeks were we able to process orders and write quotes again." Information had hardly flowed before then, although he himself had poured in millions over the years.

Cerfeda had already emphasized in early summer that he believed in the future of the traditional company - but no longer under the former management. Today he speaks of a rupture: "From friend to foe" is what happened when he demanded the restructuring and refused further money.

His assessment is clear: Müller and Demirtas "didn't take enough care of the business". The realignment is now intended to restore calm. Step by step, he wants to put Forster back on a solid course - and reposition the kitchen company, which specializes in steel, as a reliable employer in Thurgau.