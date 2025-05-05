Better to go to the office more often: UBS is checking whether employees have enough days in the office and are not just working from home. sda

More presence in the office, less working from home: UBS employees have clear guidelines regarding their place of work. These are now being strictly monitored by the big bank. This is causing uncertainty.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you UBS has tightened its home office rules worldwide.

Employees are required to work in the office three days a week.

The big bank uses a dashboard to monitor attendance, which is causing employees concern. They fear for their bonuses. Show more

The rules are not as strict as at other banks, but even at UBS, working from home is only possible to a limited extent. The big bank has tightened the rules worldwide. Employees are required to work in the office three days a week, one of which must be a Monday or Friday.

To ensure that employees adhere to the rules, UBS has introduced a tool to carefully review the rules, reports the Tages-Anzeiger. UBS employees report that they can use a web portal to see exactly whether they are complying with the "Flexible Working Agreement". When they enter the UBS building with their badge, an office day is recorded.

A red line in the dashboard shows the minimum quota: If employees fall short of the target, for example due to vacation, they are required to make up the office days over the course of the year. "Spending enough time in the office with colleagues promotes innovation, collaboration and team productivity," the bank explains.

Bonus at risk? Employees are unsettled

The fact that not only employees see the attendance data, but also their superiors, is one reason for the uncertainty. Employees are worried that their bonus will suffer if they do not meet the attendance requirements. Incidentally, this is not so easy, report those affected: in some buildings, it is difficult to get a workstation to work with your colleagues.

Some employees would therefore not even travel to their departments in Zurich, but work in UBS buildings in their local communities in order to meet the office quota. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, UBS is playing it down: "We have enough high-quality workplaces for our employees at UBS."

The bank denies that the bonus depends on the presence in the office: the variable remuneration is rather dependent on the Group result and the result of the business division. However, "behavior is also taken into account in the assessment". - A sentence that does not necessarily cause less uncertainty among UBS employees. Especially as it is clear to everyone that following the takeover of Credit Suisse two years ago, there will be major job cuts - 3,000 jobs are being talked about - in Switzerland.