When growing coffee, for example, Swiss corporations and their subsidiaries abroad should have to comply with due diligence obligations in terms of human rights and environmental protection. This is what the new Responsible Business Initiative demands.

The new Responsible Business Initiative is on a record-breaking course. Within two weeks, the initiators have collected 183,000 signatures.

The committee behind the new Responsible Business Initiative believes it is on course for a record.

Within two weeks, the initiators have collected 183,000 signatures.

"I've never seen a cause that so many people are campaigning for in their free time," said Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the National Council from the center of Solothurn. Show more

Over 10,000 committed people from all parts of the country have collected signatures for the new Responsible Business Initiative, according to the press release issued on Tuesday. Volunteers had organized over 1,000 stand campaigns for this purpose.

Second initiative

"I have never seen a cause that so many people have campaigned for in their free time," said Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the Solothurn National Council. He is a member of the initiative committee. The fact that 183,661 signatures were collected in just 14 days is a sensation.

The Responsible Business Initiative demands that Swiss companies and their subsidiaries at home and abroad must respect human rights and environmental protection. When it was launched at the beginning of the year, the committee had set itself the target of collecting the 100,000 signatures required for the initiative to come to fruition within a month.

This is now the second Responsible Business Initiative. The first one was passed by a popular majority in 2020, but not by a majority of the cantons. The coalition responsible for the new initiative repeatedly criticized the legal provisions that came into force as inadequate.