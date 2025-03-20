  1. Residential Customers
Amphibious landing possible New special floating fortresses appear - what is China planning here?

Dominik Müller

20.3.2025

Pictures of these Chinese ships are currently doing the rounds on social media.
Image: X/lfx160219

New images of Chinese ships are raising questions about Beijing's strategic planning - and the international community is looking to Taiwan with concern.

20.03.2025, 14:20

20.03.2025, 14:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Images of Chinese ships are being interpreted on social media as mobile harbors for a possible invasion of Taiwan.
  • Experts suspect that these constructions could enable a quick landing - but there is no official confirmation.
  • It remains unclear whether the images are a demonstration of power or a real threat.
Images of Chinese ships are currently circulating on social media, which could be interpreted as possible mobile harbors for an invasion of Taiwan.

The massive constructions are reminiscent of floating oil rigs and could indicate how the rulers in China are planning an amphibious landing on the island state.

The published images show ships with extended ramps that would make it possible to bring troops and vehicles directly ashore.

The design is reminiscent of techniques from the Second World War, when mobile harbors were used to quickly land large quantities of material and personnel on enemy shores.

There is therefore speculation on social media that the images could provide clues as to how China would strategically implement a possible invasion of Taiwan.

No official confirmation

Some experts suspect that these mobile harbors could be part of a larger plan to enable a quick and effective landing on Taiwanese territory. There is currently no indication of an invasion in the immediate future. But the Chinese regime regularly formulates its claim to Taiwan with martial words and military maneuvers.

There is currently no official confirmation of the purpose of the ships. The geopolitical situation in the region remains tense, particularly with regard to China's growing military capabilities. The publication of such images could serve as both a show of force and a deterrent.

