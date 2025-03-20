The design is reminiscent of techniques from the Second World War, when mobile harbors were used to quickly land large quantities of material and personnel on enemy shores.
There is therefore speculation on social media that the images could provide clues as to how China would strategically implement a possible invasion of Taiwan.
No official confirmation
Some experts suspect that these mobile harbors could be part of a larger plan to enable a quick and effective landing on Taiwanese territory. There is currently no indication of an invasion in the immediate future. But the Chinese regime regularly formulates its claim to Taiwan with martial words and military maneuvers.
There is currently no official confirmation of the purpose of the ships. The geopolitical situation in the region remains tense, particularly with regard to China's growing military capabilities. The publication of such images could serve as both a show of force and a deterrent.