New images of Chinese ships are raising questions about Beijing's strategic planning - and the international community is looking to Taiwan with concern.

Images of Chinese ships are currently circulating on social media, which could be interpreted as possible mobile harbors for an invasion of Taiwan.

The massive constructions are reminiscent of floating oil rigs and could indicate how the rulers in China are planning an amphibious landing on the island state.

The published images show ships with extended ramps that would make it possible to bring troops and vehicles directly ashore.

Fleet Of Special Barges Suitable For Taiwan Landings

The design is reminiscent of techniques from the Second World War, when mobile harbors were used to quickly land large quantities of material and personnel on enemy shores.

There is therefore speculation on social media that the images could provide clues as to how China would strategically implement a possible invasion of Taiwan.

No official confirmation

Some experts suspect that these mobile harbors could be part of a larger plan to enable a quick and effective landing on Taiwanese territory. There is currently no indication of an invasion in the immediate future. But the Chinese regime regularly formulates its claim to Taiwan with martial words and military maneuvers.

There is currently no official confirmation of the purpose of the ships. The geopolitical situation in the region remains tense, particularly with regard to China's growing military capabilities. The publication of such images could serve as both a show of force and a deterrent.

