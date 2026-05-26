An amateur researcher has discovered the new hoverfly species Monoceromyia ndidiae. Keystone

The hoverfly species Monoceromyia ndidiae is the Swiss Systematics Society's "New Species of the Year 2026". Its discovery story shows how important citizen science is, wrote the Swiss Systematics Society.

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The newly discovered species belongs to the family of hoverflies, many of which mimic wasps with their yellow-orange coloration, as the Swiss Systematics Society (SSS) announced on Tuesday. The camouflage protects them from predators, although these hoverflies are completely harmless and cannot sting.

The discovery of the new species was special and began in the Dominican Republic. There, people interested in insects shared their photos on the online platform iNaturalist. One of these images caught the attention of an entomologist who noticed the unusual morphology of the fly depicted. He shared the picture with other experts, as the SSS wrote. Nobody knew what species it was.

Finally, a specimen was successfully caught in a light trap during a field expedition in the Valle Nuevo National Park. Laboratory tests at the University of Lausanne showed that it was a previously unknown species, according to the SSS. The researchers have now described it scientifically and named it Monoceromyia ndidiae.

Around 500 species of hoverflies are known in Switzerland, according to the statement. In addition to their fascinating appearance, they are also extremely useful insects, as the larvae of many species feed on aphids. The adults are also important pollinators. In addition, hoverflies are biodiversity indicators whose presence indicates healthy ecosystems.