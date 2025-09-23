From Geneva to Zurich in just 17 minutes? While the SBB takes almost three hours, the "Hyperloop" would whizz through Switzerland at science fiction speed thanks to tube technology. The future of the super train is drawing ever closer.

In the Netherlands, the Hyperloop has taken a decisive step forward: A capsule shot through the test track at 85 km/h, mastering a lane change for the first time.

Hundreds of test runs have already been carried out - engineers believe that speeds of up to 700 km/h are feasible.

Concepts are not only being worked on in Veendam in the Netherlands, tests are also underway in Switzerland. Show more

In the Netherlands, the Hyperloop has cleared another hurdle: On the test track at the European Hyperloop Center, a capsule raced through the tube at 85 km/h - and even managed to change lanes for the first time.

The engineers speak of a milestone that shows how close the science fiction idea could come to everyday life.

Vision of traveling in the future

No passengers are traveling yet, but more than 750 test runs later, it is clear that this is a project that will one day replace airplanes on short-haul routes.

But research is not only being carried out in the Netherlands or the USA - Hyperloop systems have also been experimented with in Switzerland for years, as blue News video shows.

