Susanne Wille takes over as the new CEO of SRG and launches the comprehensive transformation "Enavant SRG SSR". The strategy aims to future-proof the media group - despite budget cuts and new financial challenges.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Susanne Wille launches the "Enavant SRG SSR" transformation project as SRG Director General.

SRG has to save 270 million francs by 2029 due to budget cuts.

Wille emphasizes the urgency and promises transparent communication. Show more

Susanne Wille took up her new post as SRG Director General on Friday, November 1, 2024. To mark the start, she addressed her employees in a video call and took a look into the future of SRG.

In her new role, Wille is leading a strategy and organizational development process - on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

The priority of the call was a major change that goes by the name of "Enavant SRG SSR" - in Romansh this means "forward". According to Wille, SRG must "carefully and far-sightedly align itself to a changed financial framework", as stated in the corresponding press release.

Impact on the entire company

Due to the Federal Council's gradual reduction in the media levy, declining advertising revenue and rising prices, SRG expects to have to save a total of CHF 270 million by 2029. This will result in a budget reduction of 17 percent.

"Enavant SRG SSR" is the "biggest transformation in the company's history to date", according to the press release. SRG is adapting its processes in terms of depth, complexity and speed. The smaller budget should therefore not only have an impact on the business units, but on the entire company.

Starting signal for change

What is the service strategy for the future? How can added value continue to be offered to the audience? Which technologies will be used and how? These are the questions that SRG is now asking itself.

Susanne Wille emphasizes how quickly action must be taken. The video call last Friday marked the starting signal for the major transformation. Wille vows to always provide transparent information as soon as certain key parameters have been clearly defined.

