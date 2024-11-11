A groundbreaking stem cell therapy developed by researchers at Osaka University has significantly improved the vision of four patients with severe eye damage (symbolic image). IMAGO/Zoonar

A pioneering stem cell treatment developed by researchers at Osaka University has significantly improved the vision of four patients with severe eye damage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new stem cell therapy from Japan significantly improves the vision of patients with severe eye damage and is effective in three out of four people treated.

The therapy uses induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) from donor blood, which are transformed into a corneal layer, thus eliminating the need for risky corneal transplants.

Starting next year, clinical studies will investigate the exact mechanisms and long-term effectiveness of the treatment; no serious side effects such as tumor formation have been observed to date. Show more

A medical breakthrough could change the lives of people with severe eye damage.

An innovative stem cell therapy, developed by a team of researchers led by ophthalmologist Kohji Nishida at Osaka University, has achieved remarkable results in four patients.

This new method does away with conventional, high-risk corneal transplants and instead relies on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) derived from donor blood.

Two women and two men treated

The iPS cells are returned to an embryonic stage and formed into a thin layer of cornea that can regenerate damaged eyes. Two women and two men aged between 39 and 72 were treated with this technique.

The results, which were published in November 2024, are impressive: all patients reported immediate improvements in their vision, which lasted for over a year in three of them.

Successful treatment without side effects

It is particularly remarkable that there were no serious side effects. The research team did not observe the formation of tumors or rejection reactions to the transplants, not even in the patients who did not take any immune drugs. Kapil Bharti from the US National Eye Institute describes this development as "an exciting development".

The exact cause of the improvement in vision is still unclear. It could be due to the new cells, the removal of scar tissue or a healing impulse of the eye.

Larger clinical trials are planned for March to clarify these questions. The scientists are optimistic: "These success stories show that we are on the right track," says Bharti.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

