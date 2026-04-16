The new Alzheimer's drugs show little clinically relevant effect - and could even be harmful in some cases. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

More than 20,000 patients, 17 studies, mixed results: the new Alzheimer's drugs show little clinically relevant effect - and could even be harmful in some cases.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Alzheimer's drugs such as lecanemab and donanemab, which were initially associated with high hopes, combat certain deposits in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

However, a new study now confirms a fear: those affected hardly benefit from them in everyday life.

The active substances are unlikely to have any clinical benefit, but they do have some risks. Show more

According to a large overview study, Alzheimer's drugs such as lecanemab and donanemab, which were initially associated with high hopes, are unlikely to have any clinical benefits, but do have some risks. This is according to researchers from the independent scientific network Cochrane.

Lecanemab (trade name Leqembi) and donanemab (trade name Kisunla) belong to a group of drugs that directly target the protein deposits in the brain that are associated with the death of nerve cells in Alzheimer's disease. Several other similar agents are also considered in this study.

"Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that these drugs do not make a significant difference to patients," explains the lead author of the study, Francesco Nonino, from the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences in Bologna. "There is now convincing evidence that concludes that there is no clinically significant effect." Although earlier studies had shown statistically significant results, this should be distinguished from clinical relevance.

Data from more than 20,000 patients evaluated

For their analysis, the research team evaluated 17 clinical studies by pharmaceutical manufacturers, which included data from more than 20,000 patients in the relevant groups - i.e. Alzheimer's patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. The active ingredients are aimed at such patients in order to slow down the cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer's.

Lecanemab is primarily produced by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai in collaboration with the US company Biogen. Donanemab is a product of the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

Slightly increased risk of side effects

The study looked specifically at the effects of 18 months of treatment with the respective antibodies. There was little to no effect on the patients' dementia symptoms or the decline in their mental abilities, or on how they coped with everyday tasks.

However, it was found that the patients treated with antibodies had slightly more frequent brain swelling and cerebral hemorrhages than those who were given a placebo instead.

The authors themselves cite the short investigation period as a weakness of their study. Further research is needed to identify possible long-term effects. Nevertheless, the team advises focusing on other mechanisms of action in the development of Alzheimer's drugs.

Not the first indication of this kind

Peter Berlit, Secretary General of the German Neurological Society, does not find the results of the Cochrane analysis surprising. All studies on so-called beta-amyloid antibodies were evaluated together, including those on substances whose development had already been abandoned due to an unfavorable risk-benefit profile, he told the German Press Agency. The findings of the Cochrane experts point in the same direction as the Joint Federal Committee of Physicians, Health Insurance Funds and Hospitals (G-BA) recently came to for Lecanemab, which has been on the market in Germany since last fall. However, the treatment was not compared with a placebo, but with other common treatment methods that combat symptoms.

The expert panel came to the conclusion that there is no proven additional benefit compared to older treatment approaches. The drug did not perform any better in terms of symptoms or quality of life than treatments that only targeted symptoms, it said.

In the EU, lecanemab and donanemab may only be given to patients who have one or no copies of the ApoE4 gene. They are less likely to experience certain serious side effects - swelling and bleeding in the brain - than people with two ApoE4 copies.

Lecanemab not approved in Switzerland

Lecanemab is not approved in Switzerland. The manufacturer Eisai withdrew the application for authorization from Swissmedic, which was submitted in May 2023, in February 2026.

The Federal Joint Committee will decide on donanemab this Thursday. The drug is approved for the treatment of adults with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease and has been on the market in Germany since November. It has been available in Switzerland since the beginning of the year.

On the basis of the G-BA's assessment, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) usually negotiates the price of medicines with the pharmaceutical manufacturers. If they fail to reach an agreement, the manufacturer can withdraw the drug from the market.