Over-fertilization and exhaust gases are changing Europe's forests and meadows. A long-term study shows that nitrogen-loving plants such as stinging nettles are displacing rarer species such as orchids.

Nettles love nitrogen. This has been to their advantage over the last 60 years. (archive picture)

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Europe-wide study shows that nitrogen-loving plants such as stinging nettles are becoming increasingly common.

Rare species that prefer nutrient-poor soils are coming under increasing pressure as a result.

In Switzerland, there are initial indications that countermeasures could slightly slow down this development.

Over-fertilization and exhaust gases are changing Europe's forests and meadows. A long-term study shows that nitrogen-loving plants such as stinging nettles are displacing rarer species such as orchids.

The living conditions for plants in Europe have undergone major changes in recent decades. Until now, however, there has been a lack of a comprehensive overview of the effect this has had on biodiversity, as the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) announced on Wednesday.

To create this overview, a European research team involving the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) analyzed around 650,000 data records from the years 1960 to 2020. The data comes from a large European database.

Improvement in Switzerland

The most striking trend identified by the researchers was an increase in nitrogen-loving plants in all the habitats studied. This was caused by inputs from artificial fertilizers, livestock farming and nitrogen oxides from traffic and industry.

This development is displacing plants that prefer poor soils, such as orchids. In Switzerland, however, this trend is declining slightly, according to ecologist Jürgen Dengler. "It seems that regional measures such as the reduction of artificial fertilizers are having an effect here. But there is no evidence of this across Europe," says the ZHAW researcher, who received funding from the SNSF for the study.

Climate change with little influence

The researchers also found an increase in shade-loving species in meadows. They attribute this to denser vegetation due to nutrient inputs or a lack of cultivation. In contrast, the effect of global warming was unexpectedly small.

According to the researchers, the effects of climate change on the plant world were unexpectedly small. According to Dengler, vegetation reacts much more slowly to higher temperatures than predicted. The Swiss mountains were an exception. There, warmth-loving species from the lowlands were already spreading to higher altitudes.

The results were published in the journal "Science Advances".