A Swiss investor group has taken over the Spar retail chain. Screenshot Google Reviews

The Spar retail chain with over 360 locations is back in Swiss hands after more than nine years under South African control. A new group of investors called Tannenwaldholding has taken over the company.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss investor group called Tannenwaldholding has taken over Spar Switzerland for 46.5 million Swiss francs.

The brands, stores and around 1600 jobs are to be retained, as is the existing franchise model.

The new Chairman of the Board of Directors is Peter Weber; with him comes a previously unknown group of Swiss investors in the retail trade. Show more

A Swiss group of investors has bought the Spar retail chain. A specially formed group of investors called Tannenwaldholding has taken over the company. Brands, locations and jobs are to be retained.

The sale price amounts to CHF 46.5 million, as the South African ex-parent company announced on Tuesday. It could receive up to an additional 30 million francs at the end of 2027 if Spar Switzerland generates sufficient profits in 2026 and 2027.

The new Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-owner is capital market expert and University of Basel lecturer Peter Weber, as Spar Switzerland writes in a separate announcement. With Weber, a new, previously unknown group is shaking up the Swiss retail trade.

The most prominent figure on the Board of Directors is Reto Francioni, Chairman of the Swiss Board of Directors and former CEO of SIX and Deutsche Börse. Lawyer Daniel Häring is also a member of the board. Management consultant Stefan Hromatka acts as a permanent advisor.

The investors - with the exception of Weber - are not known. However, they are all reportedly from Switzerland.

"See great potential"

"We see Spar as an important provider of basic services in Switzerland and as a traditional company with almost 300 years of history," Weber told the news agency AWP on request. "The model with locally anchored, mostly independent franchise partners is unique in Switzerland. It has great potential."

Spar Switzerland was acquired by the South African Spar Group in 2016, but the company was recently dissatisfied with its performance in Switzerland. Sales were declining and amounted to just under 750 million Swiss francs last year; the company was only able to grow during the pandemic.

With its return to Swiss hands, Spar now wants to grow, according to reports. The new owners do not see themselves as short-term financial investors, but want to strengthen the model with independent franchise partners.

For the time being, everything will remain the same for customers: All formats such as Spar, Eurospar, Spar Express, Maxi and the TopCC gastro pick-up stores will continue to operate.

There will also be no changes for the 1600 employees. No job cuts are planned. Reto Suhner, who has been Head of Finance for many years, will lead the company as CEO on an interim basis. His predecessor Gary Alberts has resigned following the completion of the sale.