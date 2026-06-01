Screening only for risk groups or less frequently? The current program should be put to the test. Eva Manhart/APA/dpa

A new combination of immunotherapy and personalized mRNA vaccine could significantly improve the treatment of malignant melanoma. In one study, the risk of relapse in patients with advanced melanoma fell by almost half after five years. However, the decisive approval study is still ongoing.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A new combination therapy reduced the risk of relapse in melanoma patients by 49 percent in a study.

The treatment combines the immunotherapy pembrolizumab with an individually produced mRNA vaccine.

Whether the therapy will be approved depends on the results of an ongoing phase III trial. Show more

A combination therapy can apparently prevent around half of relapses in "malignant melanoma". These are the five-year results of a study presented on Monday at the congress of the American Society of Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago.

The study is not yet the basis for approval of the treatment strategy by the drug authorities. However, a large-scale phase III clinical trial on efficacy and tolerability is already underway.

The new treatment strategy combines two approaches. On the one hand, patients receive the drug pembrolizumab. This is a so-called checkpoint inhibitor that reactivates the body's own defenses against the tumour cells. Secondly, an individual mRNA vaccine called Intismeran was produced for each participant. This contains the blueprint for up to 34 characteristic features of the respective tumor and is intended to trigger a targeted immune response.

Significantly fewer relapses after five years

The study included 157 patients with advanced melanoma - commonly known as malignant melanoma - whose tumors had previously been surgically removed. 107 of them received the combination therapy, while 50 subjects were treated with pembrolizumab alone. After a mean observation period of five years, the risk of relapse was 49 percent lower in the combination group.

The relapse-free survival rate was 68.8 percent compared to 49.1 percent in the comparison group. A trend towards better overall survival was also visible, but was not statistically significant due to the small number of cases.

The first results from the ongoing large efficacy study (phase III) with relevant information for a possible approval of the new therapy by the drug authorities could be available before the end of this year. This would be the first application for approval of such a cancer vaccine.

Improving immunotherapy

The principle of using this or similar biotech drugs for immune checkpoint blockade has revolutionized the treatment of many tumour diseases in recent years. It all started with advanced melanoma disease. For decades, melanoma has been considered potentially immunologically vulnerable because it has a large number of "new" antigens and the skin is a particularly immunologically active organ.

However, the cost of such a melanoma combination therapy would be enormous. The immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab was the best-selling drug worldwide in 2025 with sales of around 27.7 billion euros. The additional vaccine that has now been tested must be produced for each individual patient. This is similar to the procedure with so-called CAR-T cells, especially for blood cancer. The pharmaceutical companies involved justify the very high prices.