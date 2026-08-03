The mystery surrounding sick cows in Switzerland has been solved: The Institute of Virology and Immunology has discovered a new orthobunyavirus of the Simbu serogroup in samples from sick cattle, as it confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.

According to the Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI), the disease is not classified as an animal disease regulated by the Animal Diseases Ordinance. “It is not a highly contagious disease,” the federal institute stated in response to an inquiry. Viruses of the Simbu serogroup are generally not considered zoonotic pathogens and, based on current knowledge, do not pose a significant risk of infection to humans.

The virus is transmitted by midges, a family of small, mostly blood-sucking flies. It was initially unclear whether the current heat wave had increased the animals' susceptibility to the disease.

The new virus belongs to a group that also includes the Schmallenberg virus. This virus had already been detected in Switzerland in 2012. It caused birth defects in calves, lambs, and goats.

According to IVI, the disease outbreak at the affected cattle farms in Switzerland lasted approximately 14 to 21 days in each case. The most common symptoms included a fever of over 40 degrees Celsius, a sharp decline in milk production, loss of appetite, and diarrhea. It is currently unclear whether the current heat wave is linked to the cases of illness. However, high temperatures can make high-yielding dairy cows more susceptible to disease.

These findings in Switzerland are consistent with those from Germany and France. The IVI urged animal owners to contact a veterinarian immediately if their animals exhibit nonspecific symptoms.