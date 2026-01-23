China has sharply criticized new visa restrictions proposed by the U.S. government. China firmly rejects the U.S.'s discriminatory practices toward certain countries, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in Beijing.

ARCHIVE – Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, answers questions from journalists. China has criticized new visa regulations that also affect Chinese journalists. Photo: Johannes Neudecker/dpa

He went on to say that the new regulations violated agreements already reached by both sides on media issues and significantly hampered the work of Chinese media outlets in the United States.

Beijing demanded that discriminatory political measures against Chinese journalists be lifted immediately and that the rights and interests of Chinese journalists in the U.S. be protected. “China reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures,” Lin said.

New Rules Hit China's Journalists Harder

The U.S. government had previously announced that it would drastically reduce the length of stay for foreign journalists. According to a published draft document, media representatives will now only be granted visas for 240 days, rather than for as long as they meet the eligibility requirements, as was previously the case. The document further stated that journalists from China would now only be granted visas valid for 90 days.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the U.S. government’s actions and said that “thousands” of foreign journalists could be affected. The organization stated that this marks the end of a decades-long policy that had allowed foreign journalists to report from the U.S. without fear that their visa status could be used against them as a weapon.

Students Are Also Affected

The responsible agency, the Department of Homeland Security, also plans to make changes to student visas. These visas will be valid only for the duration of the student's studies, up to a maximum of four years.