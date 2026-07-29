Firefighters are deploying firefighting planes and helicopters to contain the new wildfires in France's forests. Here's what the authorities are advising people to do and what the outlook is along the Atlantic coast.

Forest fires have broken out again in several regions of France during a heat wave. In the Var department in southern France, where fires had already raged previously, a fire broke out near the small town of Brignoles, the department announced in the evening. Between 600 and 700 people had to be evacuated, and 100 hectares were engulfed in flames. The fire was fought by 250 firefighters, seven firefighting helicopters, and four firefighting planes.

Another fire was also reported in the Fontainebleau Forest south of Paris, where a fire had already broken out two weeks ago. No evacuations were planned there, according to the newspaper *Ouest-France*, citing emergency responders. Firefighters battled the flames with the help of farmers, who used their vehicles to transport water into the forest for the fire trucks.

The public should protect themselves from hazardous smoke

A major fire broke out in Burgundy in the town of Couchey, near the city of Dijon. The department reported in the evening that 125 hectares had already been affected. 150 firefighters, 78 fire trucks, and two firefighting helicopters were deployed. Due to the hazardous smoke, residents were urged to stay indoors as much as possible and to keep doors and windows closed.

On the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, where the most severe fires of the season in France had raged across an area of 42,000 hectares, firefighters battled newly flared-up hotspots amid temperatures of up to 41 degrees and strong winds. The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading further by deploying a large number of personnel.

Positive Outlook for the Atlantic Coast

“If the night goes well, we can certainly be more optimistic for residents and tourists regarding tomorrow and the days ahead, as favorable weather conditions are forecast,” said Sophie Brocas, the prefect of Bordeaux, as reported by “Ouest-France.” She expressed hope that “we can look forward to a return to normalcy for residents and businesses that need to get back to work.” 224,000 people had been evacuated from the region.